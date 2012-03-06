It don't really have to be a article dose it?

I'm actualy bord so I just want to type in my note pad. Its like 1:02 am. And dont know whats up ahead of me in the world all i can do is sit and prolong everything? dont worry even if this gose out on the internet you still wont understand it??? Cause its just for me to understand, guess life is treating me unfair its like i got the best of myself/ poeple can se me in the feuther past and now but i cant understand for the reason i cant see all of me i get all the complements but dont get all the complementsjust the nagging and bitchen of the ciciety craves of the world that onley decive them if thay can onley liesen to them selves insted of me maybe thay would get to meet the true them well im done bye.